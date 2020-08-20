Serge Gnabry celebrated with his NBA-inspired ‘stir the pot’ gesture after scoring two goals in Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final against Lyon to keep Bayern Munich on course to repeat their 2013 treble after a 3-0 victory.

“We really want to win the final. That will be the deciding factor, we will give our all to win the treble,” Gnabry said with an eye on Sunday’s final in Lisbon against Paris Saint-Germain.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta