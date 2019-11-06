Premier League champions Man City were made to wait after Atalanta's second-half fightback at the San Siro.

Raheem Sterling, who scored a hat-trick in City's 5-1 victory in the reverse fixture two weeks ago, put Pep Guardiola's men in front after only six minutes, but Gabriel Jesus dragged a dreadful penalty well wide shortly before half-time.

City goalkeeper Ederson was replaced by Claudio Bravo at the break as a precaution ahead of their crucial Sunday clash at Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Chilean Bravo saw Mario Pasalic's header fly past him in the 49th minute, but worse was to come when he was sent off with nine minutes remaining for hacking down Josip Ilicic.

Walker was brought on to play as 'keeper, and despite almost fumbling Ruslan Malinovsky's effort from the resulting free-kick into his own net, helped City secure a point.

"I say again, thank you Kyle because it is not easy to take this responsibility to go on and be a goalkeeper and save the free-kick," said City full-back Benjamin Mendy.

Atletico Madrid also missed out on booking a last-16 place as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen.

A bizarre Thomas Partey own goal and Kevin Volland's second-half strike kept the Germans in contention to finish second behind Juventus in Group D despite Alvaro Morata's late consolation.

Shakhtar Donetsk snatched a thrilling 3-3 draw at Dinamo Zagreb thanks to two injury-time goals, including a 98th-minute penalty from Tete.

Those two teams remain level on five points in Group C behind Man City, but Shakhtar are second due to having scored more away goals in their head-to-head matches.