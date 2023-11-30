A Maltese ultrarunner is encouraging the public to grab a pair of running shoes and join him this weekend as he runs for 24 hours to raise funds in aid of Soup Kitchen OFM.

At 1pm on Saturday, Stephen Sammut Nurminen will start running around the university track in Msida and, for every one kilometre he runs, one meal will be donated to Valletta’s Soup Kitchen OFM.

Every hour he will take a break of a few minutes where he could eat and drink.

Last Christmas, the 37-year-old managed to provide 770 meals for the Soup Kitchen. This year, he hopes to provide a month’s worth of meals, with costs covered through donations and sponsors.

“That would translate into 3,000 meals and it would be fantastic if we manage.”

Runners joining him will also be doing their part and additional meals will be donated for every kilometre covered by other athletes.

Times of Malta joined Sammut Nurminen on the track and ran 4km – the equivalent of four meals.

Those who don’t have the ‘running bug’ can still do their part to help.

Fitness classes and activities such as yoga, pilates and full-body workouts will be held throughout Saturday and Sunday. There will also be a four-mile adult fun run and a one-mile kids’ run.

“This year, we decided to do something a bit bigger, to get the community involved,” Sammut Nurminen said.

Participants pay €4 for a class, equivalent to the cost of one meal, and all funds will be donated to the Soup Kitchen.

“You can walk, run laps, even just spend some time at the track to see what is going on, it might even motivate them to start an active lifestyle into the new year. It is just a fun space to come down and get moving for the Soup Kitchen.”

Nurminen trains at least four hours a day, either through running or workouts. Photo: Stephen Sammut Nurminen

Sammut Nurminen best known for his charitable events

While juggling a full-time job and taking care of his two French bulldogs, Nemo and Gizmo, Sammut Nurminen is best known for his charitable events.

This will be Sammut Nurminen’s third Christmas ‘charity run’ and, earlier this year, he completed the daunting challenge of running 365km across Sicily, also to raise money for Soup Kitchen OFM.

He said Soup Kitchen OFM provides up to 100 to 150 meals per day and, so far this year, has provided over 32,000 meals.

“The numbers are crazy and around Christmastime there is always an increase in the demand for meals,” he said.

I love what they are doing, it is not just a kitchen but provides shower facilities, dental health and a safe space for people to feel part of a community - Sammut Nurminen

“They fed over 240 children too. I am a huge advocate for mental health and living an active lifestyle and there is a huge correlation between mental health and homelessness and this is why this cause has resonated with me so much.”

Earlier in September, the Valletta Soup Kitchen won the European Citizen’s Prize, awarded by the European Parliament.

“I love what they are doing, it is not just a kitchen but provides shower facilities, dental health and a safe space for people to feel part of a community.”

So how does Sammut Nurminen train for such adventurous challenges?

“I train at least four hours a day, either through running or workouts,” he said.

In October, he also travelled to five countries to participate in marathons as part of his training for this weekend.

“The running is the easy part, it’s everything else that goes on in the background which is the challenge. Getting enough sleep, a balanced diet, workouts,and preparing for this challenge.”

He said he has to remind himself to keep a steady pace and not run too fast from the beginning.

“It is not a race but a run for a good cause with a purpose and a fun activity with the community,” he said.