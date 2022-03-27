Nationalist Party leader Berndard Grech said on Sunday that the PN remained strong in the wake of the general election, and he would seek a strong mandate to continue to lead it.

Speaking in a Facebook message, he thanked all those who voted for the PN on Saturday.

He said that despite the power of incumbency including government cheques in election week the party remained strong. Although Labour had won, it had not achieved the two-thirds majority that some were expecting.

The PN had conducted a positive campaign where it transmitted its message and it would continue to promote those policies responsibly and give a voice to all those who voted to it and the many others who had not voted in the election (Just over 50,000 stayed away).

Grech said he would continue to give his all to the party to turn it into an alternative government, and would therefore be seeking a strong mandate to continue to lead the PN.