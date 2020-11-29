Romain Grosjean escaped from a horrific first-lap crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday when his car split in two and burst into flames.

The French driver's Haas collided with Daniil Kyvat's Alpha Tauri on turn three, skewing into a barrier.

Grosjean, 34, was lodged in the front half of his monocoque as it appeared to fly under the barrier, leaving the rear half behind on the edge of the circuit after spinning on impact.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta