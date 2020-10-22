Pep Guardiola said an injury to Fernandinho late in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Porto to begin their Champions League campaign will be far from the last his side suffer with a gruelling schedule ahead.

City face another 17 games in 2020 with all six Champions League group-stage matches packed into a seven-week stretch either side of the November international break.

