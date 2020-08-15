Pep Guardiola warned Manchester City that the straight knockout format of the Champions League final stages in Lisbon means being favourites counts for little ahead of their quarter-final clash with Lyon on Saturday.

City can reach the last four for just the second time in the club’s history and the first since Guardiola arrived in Manchester four years ago with victory over the French side, who finished seventh in the 2019/20 Ligue 1 season cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta