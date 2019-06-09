A guitarist duo born on the streets of Lisbon is heading to Malta to perform a series of gigs in intimate locations around the island.



Port do Soul, made up of Warren Cahill and Acacio Barbosa, will be playing gigs in Valletta Attard, St. Julians and Salini next week.

The two guitarists combine traditional Portuguese fado music with fingerstyle percussive guitar, creating an extremely unique sound which exalts the mesmerisingly fast playing of Acacio Barbosa and the percussive talents of Warren Cahill.

Starting from Tuesday June 25, the duo will entertain local audiences with their bohemian style of fingerstyle percussive guitar fusion.

Things kick off on the parvis of the parish church of Attard, and on Wednesday the duo will bring the streets of Valletta alive with their distinct sound.

Their final show on Sunday will take place in the courtyard of the recently refurbished Auberge d’Italie, now home to contemporary art museum MUZA.

For more information, visit the Facebook event of Port do Soul’s Malta gigs.

List of gigs:

Tuesday June 25 - Dinner with Port do Soul at Saracino’s, Attard

Wednesday June 26 - Drinks with Port do Soul at La Bottega, Valletta

Thursday June 27 - Under the Arches with Port do Soul at Il-Gazin Vilhena, Floriana

Friday June 28 - Dinner with Port do Soul at Giuseppi’s, Salini Hotel

Saturday June 29 - Drinks with Port do Soul at Cru, Valletta

Sunday June 30 - Dinner with Port do Soul at MUZA, Valletta