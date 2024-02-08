A man who kicked the mirror off a car parked on a Gżira street was caught on CCTV.

Footage from a store on Tirq D'Argen shows two men walking together before one raises his right foot and kicks the mirror, sending it flying on to the pavement.

The men, one holding a drink in his hand, then continue on along the road.

Sonique Azzopardi, whose father Vincent owns the car, told Times of Malta other vehicles along the street were also vandalised in the same way.

The CCTV footage was posted on Facebook

The incident took place at around 2.30am on February 3 but the owners only became aware of the footage on Thursday. Azzopardi said similar incidents had happened to them in the past but they were never caught on camera.

She shared the footage on the Facebook group Are You Being Served? on Thursday, attracting hundreds of comments expressing shock and disgust.

"How can you break someone's property and keep walking like you've done nothing? Is it possible to be without a conscience," one asked.

Azzopardi said her father intended to file a police report.