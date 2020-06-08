Gżira United confirmed the signing of defender Steve Borg from Valletta.

The major transfer deal was all but announced last week when the Citizens had announced that they had reach an agreement with Gżira United for the transfer of Malta defender Borg to the Maroons.

The 32-year-old defender has put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The signing of Borg has been seen as a major transfer coup for Gżira United as the veteran defender had established himself as a key member of the Valletta side that had won two of the last three championships.

Added to that the former Mosta defender is also a key member of the national team.

The arrival of Borg is likely the start of another hectic transfer campaign for Gżira United who are looking to bolster their squad in a bid to make up for a disappointing league campaign which saw them fail to qualify for European football after finishing sixth in the Premier League.