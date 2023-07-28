Zach Scerri scored a stunning volley in Gżira United’s 2-0 victory over Luxembourg's Dudelange on Thursday night during a UEFA Conference League qualifier.

The 27-year-old produced a wonder strike on 79 minutes to hand the Maltese Premier League side a crucial second goal that puts them in the driving seat to reach the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League for second successive season.

Zach Scerri's stunning strike against Dudelange. Video: TVMSport

The Gżira wingback showed impressive composure to hit a sweetly-struck volley from a Thiago Espindola cross with the ball arrowing into the top corner, giving no chance to the Dudelange goalkeeper.

The goal quickly started being shared across social media.

Scerri's strike capped a memorable night for Gżira United, who entered the match as underdogs against a Dudelange team that reached the group stages of the Europa League twice in recent years.

Earlier, Lucas Macula had put the Maroons ahead after 54 minutes with another impressive strike, as the young forward sped through the Dudelange defence before hitting a firm drive that flew into the net.