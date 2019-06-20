Gżira United players had to be escorted by riot police as they left Hajduk Split's stadium on Thursday as fans of the Croatian giants rioted following their Europa League humiliation.

Fans broke fences, flung seats and attempted to assault Hajduk players on the field the moment the referee blew the final whistle. Others tried to break into the VIP lounge where the Croatian club's directors usually sit.

Gżira qualified for the Europa League second qualifying round on away goals after recovering from 3-0 down, to seal a 3-3 aggregate thanks to away 1-3 win.

Giovanni Tedesco's side will now face Ventspils of Latvia.

The team bus was escorted out of the Stadion Poljud by a team of Croatian riot police, sources told Times of Malta.

Torcida Split

Hajduk's fans, known as the Torcida Split, are one of the oldest organised supporters group in the world and are renowned for both their passionate support and their intimidating nature.

Croatian sports journalist Marko Jerlekovic of Index.hr explained to Times of Malta that a Hajduk supporter also had to be taken to hospital after he fell into the stands.

"In all that chaos, a Hajduk supporter who allegedly was trying to fight as well, fell into the stands and had to be taken to hospital," Jerlekovic said.

"However, it seems that his condition is now stable and he seems to be doing fine."

Hajduk players did not speak to the media following the match and the club manager's post-match press conference was very short, he added.

"The defeat against Gżira United was unpredictable. No one has a proper explanation for it, it caught us all unprepared," Jerlekovic said.

"Meanwhile, today (Friday) the police have been assembled in front of the stadium in order to prevent any possible assault on the club's facilities," the Croatian said.

Moreover, the club ordered that the players have to train with police protection as well."

In the meantime, the club announced that they have terminated the contract of coach Siniša Oreščanin with Damir Buric being tipped as favourite to replace him.

"We announce that (Siniša) Oreščanin will no longer be coach of Hajduk Split," the club told a news conference.

"We feel that the club did not not take their appointment against Gżira United very seriously."

Dark chapter

Thursday's elimination from the second biggest UEFA club competition is already being considered as the darkest chapter in the history of Hajduk Split.

Hajduk have suffered disastrous eliminations in their past, such as that against Hungary's Dunaferr in 2001 (second qualifying round - Champions League), Ireland's Shelbourne in 2005 (second qualifying round - Champions League), Debrecen of Hungary the following year (second qualifying round - Champions League) and Dila Gori of George (third qualifying round - Europa League).

Yet the defeat against Gżira, their first ever in a first qualifying round, is the most humiliating for a club which can boast of UEFA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners Cup semi-final appearances in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Croatian team blew a three-goal lead against the Maltese side.

"For a big club like Hajduk Split, the biggest problem when things do not go their way are their own fans as their protests make matters worse for them," Jerlekovic said.

Dinamo Zagreb fans, Hajduk's biggest rivals, did not wait long to tease their opponents with a banner hanging in their stadium during their opening game from the Croatian league against Lokomotiva Zagreb, on Friday, saying, "That wonderful Split night - 18.7.2019"

Financial boost for Gżira United

Gżira United players celebrate after their sensational victory. Photo: Gżira United/Facebook Gżira United players celebrate after their sensational victory. Photo: Gżira United/Facebook

The stunning qualification at the expense of the Croatian heavyweights has also boosted the Maroons' bank account.

Having received €240,000 for their participation in the first qualifying round, they will now receive an additional €260,000 for being one of the clubs in the second round. Should Gżira eliminate their upcoming rivals Ventspils and move into the third round, they will make a further €280,000 in UEFA prize money.

Fans await the team at the airport.

The financial windfall still pales in comparison to Valletta FC's, however. Valletta, which advanced to the second qualifying round of the Champions League, have collected a staggering €660,000 so far after receiving €280,000 for their participation in the first round and an additional €380,000 for being one of the teams in the second round.

Moreover, UEFA provides an additional €260,000 to the champions of their member associations who fail to make it to the group stages of one of its club competitions.