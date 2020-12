Haley Bugeja carried her goal-scoring form, which propelled the Malta women's national team to back-to-back wins away from home against Georgia and Israel, with Sassuolo as she found her sixth goal of the season.

Bugeja was deployed at the start of the second half as Sassuolo were held at 2-2 by struggling Pink Bari.

