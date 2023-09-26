MALTA 2

Bugeja 47, 58

MOLDOVA 0

MALTA

J. Xuereb; A. Said, E. Lipman, S. Farrugia, Y. Carabott (76 L. Ayres), R. Cuschieri, R. Cuschieri, A. Sultana (59 M. Lucia), B. Borg, E. Xuereb, N. Sciberras (79 S. Zammit), H. Bugeja.

MOLDOVA

D. Bojenco; C. Cerescu, V. Virian (62 D. Mardari), C. Tabur, C. Chiper (63 I. Colnic), F. Gutu, M. Badiceanu, N. Colesnicenco (84 E. Railen), A. Cernitu, A. Sivolobova, I. Topal.

Referee Michaela Pachtova (Czechia FA).

Yellow cards Sivolobova, Badiceanu, Cernitu.

Malta managed to secure its second straight win in the newly-launched UEFA Women’s Nations League after dispatching Moldova in front of the home crowd at the Centenary Stadium.

Haley Bugeja grabbed both goals as Malta now lead its League C group with maximum points after two outings.

The clinical forward has now scored 13 goals in 21 appearances for the national team – becoming the third all-time scorer together with Rachel Cuschieri of the women’s national team.

Coach Manuela Tesse made a few changes to the starting formation with winger Alishia Sultana, midfielder Brenda Borg and experienced forward Ylenia Carabott, on her 90th cap, all given the nod.

