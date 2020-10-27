Damon Hill hailed Lewis Hamilton as the “GOAT” as he and Jackie Stewart led tributes on Monday following their compatriot’s record-breaking 92nd win in Sunday’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

“Well I guess I can’t say I’ve beaten the best driver in F1 anymore. I had a good run though. Thanks @schumacher and welcome @LewisHamilton. GOAT,” 1996 world champion Hill said on Twitter.

Stewart was less effusive, referring to Hamilton’s “remarkable success” and “hugely impressive career”, but without declaring him one of the sport’s greatest drivers.

