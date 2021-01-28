Ħamrun supporters appear to have flouted social distancing and mask-wearing regulations late on Wednesday after the team’s 3-1 victory over Valletta.

In a game at the Hibs Stadium, the Spartans brushed aside Valletta in a dominant display.

A video being shared on social media show supporters in a spontaneous celebration of their team’s victory. Most are not wearing a face mask.

The video doing the rounds on social media.

The club had earlier asked supporters on its Facebook page to celebrate from their homes and with their families and to obey the instructions being given.

“Don’t fret, the time when we will be able to return to the ground will come,” it said.

“Don’t worry because you are going to be at home. Your support will still be felt."