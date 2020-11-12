Professor Charmaine Gauci, the Superintendent for Health, has all but ended any hopes for Maltese football fans to return to stadium in the coming weeks as she declared that having supporters at the stadium poses a huge risk of further spreading the virus.

In the last few weeks, the South End Core, the official supporters club of the national football team, published a set of proposals which were presented to both the Malta Football Association and the Health Authorities, in a bid for a safe return of football fans to the stadia.

