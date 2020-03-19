Five more people have tested positive for coronavirus overnight, but while the numbers appear low, authorities are warning the peak has yet to come.

The new COVID-19 cases were half the amount reported on Wednesday but the superintendent of public health, Charmaine Gauci, said the public need to remain vigilent.

"The fact that we had 10 cases yesterday and five today does not mean we can say the worse is over. We must continue taking all precautionary measures," she stressed.

"The peak has yet to come. Now is not the time to stop taking precautions."

So far in Malta 53 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus out of 2090 tests.

The five latest cases are:

Case 1 - A Maltese woman, 56, who had a relative who also tested positive. She is part of a cluster of six patients. The woman did not have any contact with anyone else.

Case 2- A Maltese man, 29, who was in the UK between March 8 and 15, when he returned and began showing symptoms. This person abided by the rules stayed home upon his return.

Case 3 - A Spanish man, 33, who was in Madrid. He first showed symptoms on March 12. The person went to work for a couple of hours two days before he showed symptoms. No risk to colleagues.

Case 4 - A Maltese man, 35 who travelled to Brussels. He was under quarantine and so no risk of being exposed to others.

Case 5 -A Maltese man, 64, who is also a relative of someone else who tested positive. They travelled to the UK together but followed health precautions on their return and had no contact with others.

Gauci said the majority of cases were imported or were part of the same group found through contact tracing and all patients are in good health.

Echoing comments from Health Minister Chris Fearne, she reiterated her appeal for people to stay home during the public holiday.

"Go up on the roof, out on a balcony...there are others way to enjoy the good weather," she said.