Ten new coronavirus cases were reported overnight, including, for the first time, a man who is over 70 years old, the Superintendent for Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, reported on Wednesday.

The elderly are the most vulnerable to coronavirus, but the patient is doing well. The source of his infection is not yet known.

Malta had 38 confirmed coronavirus cases up to Tuesday. The first case was reported on March 7.

Of the new cases, Prof Gauci said two are women - 26 and 27-year-olds who went to Germany and Poland. They came through Berlin on March 11. They started showing symptoms on March 9 and immediately went under quarantine. As they had the symptoms while onboard the Berlin-Malta flight contact tracing is underway.

Another couple, Italians, both 43, who live in Malta were also confirmed cases.

They were not abroad but were in contact with someone who went abroad. The woman started showing symptoms on March 12 and the man the next day.

Another case is a woman, 48 who was in London and started showing symptoms on March 17. She was under quarantine and now so is her family.

Another two cases were related to the case reported on Tuesday about the woman admitted to hospital with a fracture. The authorities found that one man, 57, who was in a different ward tested positive. Another one, a 73-year-old, was in that ward too. The authorities tested all the patients in that ward and they tested negative. The ward was closed and the staff and patients are now under quarantine. "We also continue testing patients," Prof Gauci said.

Another case is a Maltese man, 37. He showed symptoms on March 9 after having been in contact with a foreigner who had travelled to the UK. Contact tracing with his colleagues is continuing.

A 26-year-old woman is another case. She is part of a cluster of a total of four patients first reported a few days ago.

Prof Gauci said testing is being widened.

Some of the patients are being kept at Mater Dei Hospital while less serious cases are kept at other healthcare facilities or in isolation at home, thus keeping beds free at Mater Dei for the more serious cases. Those kept at home are closely watched by designated doctors.

The first cases of community spread were reported on Monday. Most were traced down to a health worker who had been abroad, but the authorities on Tuesday were not sure about the source of infection for a 54-year-old man, suspecting that he may have got the virus from a gym.