The Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci, is giving a briefing on the latest coronavirus developments in Malta. The briefing is due to start at 12.30pm.

Watch proceedings live below.

The first coronavirus case in Malta was confirmed on March 7, and the number of confirmed cases had risen to 21 by Sunday.

All the cases up to last Sunday involved people who had been abroad. Two of those patients have since recovered.

Malta last week moved to stop the number of imported cases by banning travel from Italy, Spain, Germany, Switzerland and France and later by ordering arrivals from all countries to observe two weeks of mandatory quarantine.

It also introduced several measures to prevent community spread, including a ban on large gatherings, the closure of all schools for a week and the suspension of all religious services.

Court cases were put off and non-essential medical services postponed. HSBC closed some of its branches as a precaution. Major events including this week’s St Patrick’s Day and the feast of St Joseph in Rabat were cancelled.