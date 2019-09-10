Hector Herrera grabbed a point for Atletico Madrid with a late header that saw his side come back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in their Champions League opener against Juventus on Wednesday.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado 🇨🇴 marcó el primero gol de la Juventus en la visita al Atlético de Madrid (2-2).



El extremo aprovechó el pase de Higuaín 🇦🇷 para desenfundar un latigazo y abrir el marcador en el Wanda Metropolitano. #Cóndores #UCL pic.twitter.com/mSASFTO5un — pochandrés (@PochAndres) September 18, 2019

Herrera crashed home Kieran Tripper's corner in the last minute to complete the comeback after Juve had gone ahead through Juan Cuadrado's superb strike just seconds after the break and a bullet header from Blaise Matuidi on 65 minutes.

Stefan Savic gave the home fans hope when he pulled one back for Atletico five minutes after Frenchman Matuidi had doubled the away side's lead.

⚽️ Atletico Madrid vs Juventus | Stefan Savic (GOAL) 70' pic.twitter.com/ChvKbiTLFd — D9INE (@NEXUS_FOOTBALL) September 18, 2019

Both side now trail Lokomotiv Moscow in Group D thanks to the Russians' 2-1 win at Bayer Leverkusen after a result that will leave Maurizio Sarri's side disappointed they didn't get more from an impressive second-half display.

Después de ir perdiendo 0 | 2 ante la Juve, con gol de Héctor Herrera de último minuto el Atlético de Madrid empata el partido. @Atleti 2 | 2 @juventusfces #uefachampionsleague pic.twitter.com/3BQYrrop5X — Francisco Fernández 🇲🇽 (@pacofernandez12) September 18, 2019

Cuadrado had flashed Juve into the lead two minutes after the restart with an exceptional strike after good work from Gonzalo Higuain, who rolled a neat pass that allowed the Colombian to smash home the opener.

Jose Maria Gimenez then passed up a good chance to level when he blasted over Koke's low cross, and the away side capitalised when Matuidi charged onto Alex Sandro's cross and thumped his header past Jan Oblak.

The hosts got back into the game almost immediately when Savic headed home a towering Gimenez's perfect knockdown, and they were then pleading for a penalty with seven minutes left when referee Danny Makkelie waved away their appeals despite Matthijs de Ligt kicking the ball onto an unsuspecting Leonardo Bonucci's hand.

Juve had almost re-established their two-goal advantage just before when Higuain's powerful shot was pushed out to Matuidi, whose follow-up was cleared off the line by Trippier.

However Atletico got what was in the end a deserved point with yet another header, this time from substitute Herrera who towered over an uncharacteristically weak Juve defence to send the home fans wild.