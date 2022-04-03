Described by Pope Francis as "numerous and lively", Catholics in Malta descended on the Granaries in Floriana to celebrate Papal Mass on Sunday morning.

"He's the best pope we've ever had," gushed one while another said she was "enthusiastic" but wished she'd been able to get a better seat among the thousands in attendance.

Times of Malta journalist Mark Laurence Zammit spoke to some of the crowd about the significance in their lives of the visit.

Mark Laurence Zammit speaks to people at the Papal Mass. Video: Matthew Mirabelli