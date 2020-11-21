Former Ħamrun midfielder Jake Grech struck a late equaliser as Hibernians came back from 2-0 down to snatch a point against the Spartans and go top spot in the Premier League standings.

Stefano Sanderra’s side coped well after being dealt a double-blow after conceding two goals in the space ofthree minutes. Wilkson pulled one back with a crisp finish before Grech made no mistake from the spot to ensure the Paolites moved on top with 17 points, level with Gżira United.

