World-renowned tenor Joseph Calleja held a special online concert for Times of Malta readers on Friday, as the country grapples with the outbreak of coronavirus.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

In a 28-minute set, Calleja performed a set of arias and songs, accompanied by pianist Maria Elena Farrugia.

The tenor thanked the health authorities, the medics and the journalists for being on the frontline of the virus that has killed thousands around the world. He also dedicated his version of Charmaine to the Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci.

You can watch the entire performance here.

The event was supported by the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Grammy-nominated Calleja is renowned to be one of the finest tenors in the world.