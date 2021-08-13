Malta is launching its first stratospheric balloon on Friday.

The spacecraft will snap photos of marine life and vegetation, documenting the island’s changing climate and light pollution. It will be attached to a balloon, which will float up some 37 kilometres into the stratosphere.

Once the pressure becomes too much for the balloon, it will burst and the airborne spacecraft will parachute its way down to the sea, from where it will be retrieved by the Armed Forces of Malta.

The whole process should take around three hours.

Times of Malta will be streaming the event live.

The event is being organised by the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy and held in collaboration with the Department of Physics and the Science in the City festival.

The Ministry for Research and Innovation is sponsoring the launch and is also funding a doctorate scholarship to ensure long-term research.