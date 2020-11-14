A world record career of 23 years and 128 games that has made his name echo across international football, ILDEFONS LIMA’s career with Andorra seemed destined towards another historic record before a controversial dispute with the FA has turned his one final dream into an ill-fated shot at history. Gianluca Lia spoke to the evergreen Andorra captain on his hopes of ending his international career in a respectful manner...

Andorra’s Nations League commitment against Malta this afternoon could have represented his 135th appearance for his beloved nation.

Yet, 40-year-old Andorra legend Ildefons Lima is in the midst of an unlikely dispute with his country’s Football Association, determined to clear his name and earn a well-deserved send off on the field.

Lima made his Andorra debut at the age of 17 and went on to represent his country for 128 games across 22 years. He became the country’s record holder in appearances while at the same topped the all-time top scorer list with 11 goals, despite his role as a defender.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta.