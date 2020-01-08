In 2019, some still consider homosexuality as a disease that needs to be cured. Focusing on movements with roots in the United States, which draw on both Christianity and psychoanalysis to justify “conversion therapies”, this investigation reveals the devastating consequences of their practices which, for diverse reasons, are slipping under the radar of the public authorities in Europe.

These organised networks are thriving today in Canada, France, Germany, Poland, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and many other countries, with the support of religious authorities and the complicity of some psychologists and psychiatrists.