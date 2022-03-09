What do Labour Party supporters make of their party's electoral pledges and of party leader Robert Abela?
We attended a PL rally in Corradino, Paola held last Sunday to speak to supporters and hear their views first-hand.
The vast majority waxed lyrical about the party's electoral campaign and struggled to name a single weakness of Robert Abela. Some said they were just there for a good time.
But not everyone was so jovial, as our reporter Mark Laurence Zammit found out.
See what they said in the video below.
Video: Matthew Mirabelli/Karl Andrew Micallef
Times of Malta will also speak to PN supporters at a similar event during the election campaign.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us