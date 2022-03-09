What do Labour Party supporters make of their party's electoral pledges and of party leader Robert Abela?

We attended a PL rally in Corradino, Paola held last Sunday to speak to supporters and hear their views first-hand.

The vast majority waxed lyrical about the party's electoral campaign and struggled to name a single weakness of Robert Abela. Some said they were just there for a good time.

But not everyone was so jovial, as our reporter Mark Laurence Zammit found out.

See what they said in the video below.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli/Karl Andrew Micallef

Times of Malta will also speak to PN supporters at a similar event during the election campaign.