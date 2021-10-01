In just over a week, Budget 2022 will be unveiled and the finance minister has already promised a clampdown on tax evasion.

But among those who have managed to get away without paying their taxes are the media stations of Malta's two main political parties.

Mark Lawrence Zammit explains a system that leads to a high risk of rich people donating large sums of money to the PN and PL – and expecting favours in return.

Mark Lawrence Zammit explains the problem with political parties and their taxes. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef