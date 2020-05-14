A group of neighbours in Senglea have come together to shoot a video of them performing the popular song When You're Smiling to keep their spirits up during COVID-19.

Pooling their singing, musical and even acting talents they recorded the song from their homes and the video was edited together afterwards.

"Not a single person I asked refused to participate." said organiser Michael Salone. "That alone made the project worthwhile to me. Since Senglea is a very social community, everybody being forced to stay indoors seemed really odd."

"I knew we had lots of talented musicians in Senglea, such as jazz singer Francesca Vella, X Factor contestant Chantal Catania, as well as the actress Isabel Warrington, so thought it would be great to create a video that brought a lot of these people together, but from the safety of their homes. I hoped it would also show the diversity of Senglea and how cohesive we are."

As well as singing the song, many people - including Michael - used the opportunity to dust off their instruments.

"I've played the banjo since I was a kid, but hadn't had the chance to play in a very long time, so I figured, hey why not?" he continued.

"I started asking around and people loved the idea. We added a Maltese clarinet player, a Dutch saxophone player, a Maltese pianist, a Swedish trombonist, a British flutist and shaker and even a Dutch girl who plays the ukulele."

The song - When You're Smiling (The Whole World Smiles With You) - was written by Larry Shay, Mark Fisher and Joe Goodwin in 1928 has been sung by Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Louis Armstrong. "I chose it because it's not only very easy for anyone to learn, but the words say it all." added Micheal.

As well as the performers, Michael said it was important to him that he include as many members of the community as possible.

"I wanted to involved people without bringing them out of their homes. So we simply asked people to wave and smile, getting the message across quickly and simply, without words."

Michael started collected the videos in mid-April and finished editing in May, before uploading it on Youtube, where it's already been viewed more than a thousand times both nationally and internationally.

"The response has been amazing! People have written that it's made them happy, cry and from afar, some have written how it has made them miss their hometown of Senglea."

Michael is encouraging others to do something similar.

"I think other Maltese cities and villages should do something together too! So much more interesting and meaningful than those Facebook 'challenges' don't you think?"