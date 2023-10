Having every piece of music imaginable in your pocket is normal today, but it took s a lot of upheaval in the music industry to get us there.

Music-lover and journalist Sophian Fanen tells us how we went from CDs to streaming, from scarcity to infinite access.

He traces the history of our listening habits in the 21st century through the mp3, illegal downloads, the iPod, to streaming services like Deezer and Spotify.