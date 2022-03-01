Hundreds of MEPs, staff and Ukrainian nationals gathered outside the European Parliament building in Brussels on Tuesday following a call sparked by president Roberta Metsola against Russian aggression.

The gathering took place following a debate in the EP on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and what the European Union’s next steps should be. Parliament was also addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky via video link earlier in the day.

Chanting “shelter our skies” and “Ukraine is Europe”, the protesters held placards expressing solidarity with the invaded country.

Minutes later Metsola emerged from the building, alongside other EP officials and promised solidarity and support.

“Europe is with Ukrainians today. We will be with you tomorrow. We will not leave your side.”

The European Parliament, she said, will work to find a space for Ukrainians to send a message that is so much needed to the world.

“We hear your European aspirations loudly and clearly and when you look to this house you will find a friend and an ally throughout the whole process. We must face the future together. I give you our commitment for that.”

Your values, she continued, have lit up a spark... Today everyone knows what it means to be Ukrainian,” Metsola said, adding that Europe will help with weapons, aid, logistics and massive sanctions.

“We will do whatever it takes to hold aggressors to account.”

President Vladimir Putin, Alexander Lukashenko and all the oligarchs who bankroll them will be held accountable for waging war in peaceful Europe, Metsola said.

“Long live Ukraine, long live Europe, slava Ukraini (glory to Ukraine).

Metsola’s address was followed by the Ukrainian national anthem and the European anthem before the president mingled with Ukrainian protesters.