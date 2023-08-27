Hunters fired a volley of blanks from the roof of St Julian's parish church on Sunday in a traditional salute to the patron of hunting during the locality's feast.

The shots rang out as the statue of St Julian was carried out of the church at the start of a procession.

Video: Jonathan Borg.

The tradition is not a long one. It started in 1982, but musketterija, the small fireworks usually let off from roofs during feasts, is a word derived from 'musket.'

While St Julian is the local patron saint of hunters, the universal patron saint is St Hubert, for whom a local hunting association is named.

The area of St Julian's was a hunting area at the time of the knights.