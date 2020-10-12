Lands Minister Ian Borg defended the secret signing ceremony of a controversial deal to hand over management of the Aħrax and Miżieb woodlands to hunting federation FKNK.

The signing of the agreement, meant to take place on Sunday afternoon, was brought forward and the agreement was signed in a private ceremony to which the press was not invited.

Confronted about the lack of media presence, Borg argued that the government was not avoiding the press, because journalists had had several opportunities to question him, as well as Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia, on Friday.

Pressed on why the date of the agreement had been changed, Borg said that the Federazzjoni Kaċċaturi Nassaba Konservazzjonisti had shown maturity in avoiding confrontation.

“I think you appreciate the fact that no one wants confrontation. There were several reports about the possibility of a protest and FKNK were mature enough to avoid confrontation,” Borg said.

“I think we should be in agreement over this course of action.”

The Minister criticised what he termed “incorrect reporting” over the Mellieħa woodlands agreement, saying that it had not been kept secret.

“I understand that the public does not receive communication from the Department... but the moment it was over we published the contract in full,” Borg said.

The contract was only made public on Friday afternoon after it had already been signed.

The controversial deal has ignited widespread outrage and opposition from the public as well as environmental conservation coalition Spazji Miftuħa .

On Sunday, around 100 people gathered spontaneously at Miżieb at the time the deal was meant to be signed, to voice their opposition to the deal.

Protestors who spoke to Times of Malta said they were incensed at the underhanded manner in which public land had been given away and could not understand why the government was “bending over backwards” to please such a slim portion of the population.

Last week members of the Mellieħa local councils were left perplexed as to why they had been invited to the original Sunday singing if the council, and other stakeholders, had not been consulted over the agreement.