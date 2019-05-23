Hustlers, which will be released in September, is inspired by a true story about strippers who steal from rich men that went viral when The New York Magazine published an article about it in 2015 titled The Hustlers at Scores.

Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and more star in the movie described as a "modern Robin Hood tale".

The film follows Destiny, a woman who, while trying to make ends meet, becomes a stripper. She is taken under the wing of Ramona, a more experienced stripper, and her other colleagues. As the group begins to realise just how unfair their situations are, they decide to start stealing from rich, misogynistic, unsuspecting clients.

The trailer begins with Ramona, played by Jennifer Lopez, teaching Constance Wu’s character Destiny a few pole moves, cut with the unglamorous reality of Wu’s character giving the strip club owner 40 percent of her earnings. To compensate for their constant lack of money, the women seek revenge from their rich clients.