The Fiat 500 and Fiat Panda will be the first FCA Group models in their category to adopt the new hybrid technology. The new 500 and Panda Hybrid will revolutionize urban mobility once again, making the hybrid accessible to all and indeed becoming the new European benchmark for electrified urban mobility.

The new 500 and Panda Hybrid provide all the benefits of efficient, compact, lightweight and accessible hybrid driving. In short, it is the best solution for a city car and consistent with the Fiat approach. For the last 120 years Fiat has always been a pioneer in technology and an innovator in mobility and now sustainable mobility.

2020 marks the new milestone in the history of the Fiat brand. With the launch of the new hybrid versions of the Fiat 500 and the Panda, the electrification of the brand will begin, and will continue with the start of production in Turin of the new 500. This model will be 100 per cent electric and therefore will play a key role in the e-Mobility by FCA strategy. 2020 will see the group offer a range of products and services to give customers a complete and sustainable mobility experience.