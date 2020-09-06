“I can’t explain my debut” were Haley Bugeja’s first words after she spearheaded Sassuolo Femminile to a comeback victory over Napoli Ladies on her Serie A maiden game.

Bugeja, 16, was just registered last Thursday and was immediately deployed from the start by Sassuolo coach Giancarlo Piovani.

The Malta women, who has two goals in six caps, justified his decision with two wonder goals to help Sassuolo beat Napoli 3-1.

