Luciano Zauri has been given the task of leading Ħamrun Spartans’ challenge in UEFA club competitions as well as defending the team’s top status in Maltese football this season. The former Lazio player told Valhmor Camilleri that he is relishing the opportunity...

When Luciano Zauri was named as the new Ħamrun Spartans coach, his appointment was met with a bit of surprise by local football pundits and club fans as the former Lazio player has yet to make a name for himself as a coach.

In fact, since starting a career in football management in 2017, the 45-year-old has been at the helm of the U-19 teams of Bologna and Pescara, which was followed by a stint as senior head coach at Pescara who he led during the 2021-22 season.

However, the 45-year-old is approaching this challenge of leading the Malta champions with a lot of enthusiasm and is relishing the chance to take the club to the next level.

“There were a lot of things that convinced me to take this job at Ħamrun Spartans,” Zauri told the Times of Malta.

