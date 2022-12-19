Silvina Valeria Morales struggled to speak to Times of Malta on the phone, just hours after Argentina sensationally won the FIFA World Cup.

She said it was the fallout of her wild screams after Argentina beat France in a dramatic penalty shootout to secure the 2022 World Cup.

Argentinians have waited 36 years for their third World Cup victory, long after Diego Maradona held the trophy.

Millions of Argentinians filled the streets of Buenos Aires and other Argentinian towns to celebrate and Malta’s South American community did not miss out on the party. Many took to the streets to celebrate, especially in St Julian's, after the referee's final whistle.

Morales, an Argentinian living in Malta, described Sunday as a special day.

“I woke up already feeling joy for what this team did for Argentina. The heart and passion of the team led by Lionel Messi made the dream of all Argentinians come true,” she said.

Daiana Acevedo was also present in Spinola, singing and dancing amid a sea of blue and white flags.

Before that, she was at her bartending job, watching the match between drink orders.

“When France equalised, I wanted to die. I couldn’t believe it was happening,” she said, recalling how France came from two goals behind in normal time before equalising again in extra time.

The celebrations in St Julian's.

The bar was filled with a mix of other nationalities, including Maltese, who she celebrated with as Argentina scored the decisive penalty kick. She then raced to the scene of the 'Love' monument after her shift. At least one fan was seen mounting the monument waving an Argentina flag.

Tomas Lee, who moved to Malta nine months ago, said he “almost had a heart attack,” when France equalised late in the second half.

But the penalty shootout went Argentina's way and Lee is ecstatic about his country becoming world champions and especially happy to see Messi lift the trophy in his last World Cup.

“I think most of us wanted this cup for him more than us,” he said.

Cintia Lopez, a mother of two, said she feels “such strong emotions and intense happiness”.

“We [Argentinians] have dreamt of this moment for so long and thanks to God we are champions.”

Lopez is especially happy that Messi and Angel Di Maria, another Argentina veteran could finally lift the World Cup after losing the final in 2014.

She watched the game with her family before carcading and eventually stopping at Spinola bay.

“All the Argentinians in Malta were celebrating,” she said.

Still, Lopez said she could not help but feel a bout of melancholy for not being in the South American country to mark the occasion.

Silvina Valeria Morales and her friend celebrating.

'There was a deafening roar'

Maltese banker Marcel Cassar and his son Peter were among the lucky ones attending the final in Doha on Sunday.

Lusail Stadium is not just any sports stadium but a centrepiece of Lusail City, a modern project north of Doha, which Qatar has dubbed ‘the city of the future’.

"Once inside it looks and feels more like a big concert arena than just a stadium – which also explains the stunning light features and effects that run through it 360 degrees," Marcel Cassar said.

He described the deafening roar from the Argentinian fans who must have outnumbered those supporting France at least 10 to 1.

"It started long before the closing ceremony and only hushed briefly whenever Mbappé found the net. It was an electrifying and unforgettable experience, happy, cheerful and tense at the same time but with strong emotions running uncontrollably across the Lusail.

"It is very difficult to describe in words the feeling of being in the presence of two outstanding teams who rewarded the crowd with some of the finest football that one can aspire to watch. Although I support England, like most of those we met at our hotel or roaming the streets of Doha in the hours before the match, Peter and I also sided with the 'Albiceleste' for the big match. And we were not disappointed!"