Bernard Grech has been relentlessly campaigning daily for the past month as he attempts to secure the big job at Castille.

And in the last few days, the Nationalist Party leader let Times of Malta into his home, in his car between appointments, in his hotel room in Gozo and behind the scenes of a mass rally during a whirlwind 24 hours.

In between, journalist Mark Laurence Zammit and video editor Karl Andrew Micallef, got an insight into the thrills as well as the trials and tribulations of a hectic campaign on the eve of a general election.

Times of Malta also sent an invitation to Prime Minister Robert Abela to film an identical feature about a day in his life on the campaign trail, but he did not accept.