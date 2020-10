In a calm corner of Amsterdam, Susanne Tarkowski Tempelhof is building a new nation: Bitnation. With her gang of libertarian coders, the founder of this ‘Virtual State’ aims to render traditional nation states obsolete and radically change social welfare provision. In Bitnation, good deeds could be rewarded peer-to-peer, but who decides what is a good deed?

