From Love Island contestants to musicians and even former schoolmates of Jean Paul Sofia, people have been sharing videos explaining why they are supporting a vigil for the 20-year-old who died in a construction accident.

Social media has been flooded with their appeals as pressure mounts on prime minister Robert Abela to back down in his opposition to a public inquiry into the young man's death at a site on government-owned land.

Social media influencers, musicians and politicians are calling for the public to join tonight's vigil. Video: Għal Jean Paul

Social media influencers like Daniela Farrugia, and Love Island contestants such as Dale Mallia as well as musicians including Stefan Galea were among those who appealed for people to attend the 8pm vigil at Castille.

Pregnant PN MP Rebekah Borg sent a video message from her hospital bed, in support of the vigil.

“I cannot be there, as I am currently at the hospital waiting for my baby, so that I can hold her. But for Sofia’s mother, she can never do that again- and I cannot remove that thought from my head," she said.

Schoolmate Adam Ryan said: “I was in the same year as Jean Paul at school from ages four to sixteen, and he was such a bright spark whose loss has been felt by many.”

DJ Junior B, who recorded his video at 3am after a party, said he could not stop thinking about Sofia’s family.

“Let us show solidarity to this family, for what they experienced and what they are experiencing and that we join them on Monday. I will be there,” he added.

Many Facebook users have even switched their profile pictures to a picture of Jean Paul with the title 'daqs li kieku kien ibni' (As if it was my own son).

Many have shown their support by posting about tonight's vigil on their social media pages. They even reminded the public to continue supporting Sofia's family by signing a petition calling for a public inquiry.

Bonnici urged those attending the vigil to bring a candle.

Former President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, and ex-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat are among those to endorse a public inquiry as pressure mounts on Abela to back down.

Members of the GWU will also be attending Monday night's vigil on behalf of the workers who died during their duties.

The vigil comes after Labour MPs led by Abela defeated an opposition motion calling for an independent public inquiry into how a building under construction collapsed in Corradino last December, killing Sofia and injuring others.