Vitaly Tarusin, 32, and Andriy Konovalov, 45, stood to greet a media contingent that went to meet them at St Luke's Hospital on Thursday morning.

Although they were supported by crutches, they walked confidently and stood tall, despite this being only the third day of walking on newly minted prosthetic legs.

Vitaly and Andriy are just two of some 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers who have lost a limb in the war triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

However, in a collaboration between Steward Healthcare, prosthetics provider MCOP International and NGO Future for Ukraine, 24 such victims of the war are being brought to Malta, with the support of the government, to receive treatment and amputee rehabilitation at the Orthotics and Prosthetics Unit.

Vitaly, a married father-of-two, was a builder and interior decorator in Kharkiv before the Russians invaded.

Despite having no previous military experience, he decided to join the Ukrainian army.

“My main motivation is my family, I would like to live in freedom and I want freedom for them as well,” he told Times of Malta.

Vitaly Tarusin demonstrating his recovery progress. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He was injured by enemy fire on October 2 and his lower left leg was amputated. After being contacted through the FFU, he found himself on the way to Malta.

“Right now I'm getting used to using these prosthetics. I do not have any discomfort and changing places geographically is not really a big deal, I like changes in my life. The only big thing that I miss is my family, but other than that everything is going well,” he said.

He is focused on his recovery and “trying not to make any big life plans”.

“My life has shown that you can go to bed in a peaceful country on February 23 and wake up the next day to a country at war,” he said.

“So right now I'm not really putting any pressure on things, I’m just living day by day.

Andriy, originally from Donetsk, had to move away from his hometown after the Russian-backed insurgency in 2014. After resuming his career as a physical education teacher and welcoming a baby daughter, he realised things were serious during an attack on the Kramatorsk military airfield, where the family had moved to. He decided to join the armed forces to ensure a free Ukraine.

“War is a very complicated and tough reality for the people on the ground. Mostly we need more help and more weapons,” he said.

Andriy Konovalov (right) getting ready to kick a football around with his new prosthesis on. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

After being injured by a landmine, Andriy was also enrolled in Project Renew while recovering in a Sumy hospital.

“I am happy to use the prosthetics now because it's much easier for me to move around and life is better than without it,” he said.

“Right now these changes are good in my life and they are for the better, although of course I do miss my family and I would like to see them as soon as possible.”

“I’m dreaming of victory in Ukraine and I know that victory is coming,” Andriy continues.

“I would very much like to get back to my profession, which is physical education for children and I would love to see my family in a free Ukraine.”

“I wish that great changes happen, that people become more true and faithful and that there is no more corruption in our country.”

Steward Healthcare Internation CEO Armin Ernst said that the hospital group was determined to support this important initiative in helping victims of war in Ukraine build a better future.

“Our priority is to deliver coordinated treatment in the right place at the right time so that our patients can spend more time pursuing healthy, active lives and less time in hospital,” he said.

MCOPi CEO Ian Fothergill welcomed the project’s launch in Malta after the programme had been developed in the United States for several months.

“The next and ultimate step will be to create a state-of-the-art centre in Ukraine itself. The centre will not only provide care but also hire Ukrainians and train them in providing the best healthcare and rehabilitation for the most complex cases, using the most advanced techniques,” he said.

Steward and MCOPi will be running a clinic focusing on coaching and motivation for people with prostheses to better their movement, on Friday, January 27, at the indoor gym at St. Paul’s Missionary College in Rabat.