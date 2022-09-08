With two billion active monthly users, Instagram has conquered the world providing a photo-sharing platform for our ever-more visual culture. This documentary examines how Instagram, launched in 2010 and bought by Facebook in 2012, has changed modern society: The app has created the influencer, transformed advertising, media and fashion but is also criticised for a rise in mental health problems in young people.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us