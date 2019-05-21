Youri Djorkaeff is hopeful that Antonio Conte’s appointment as coach of Inter will help the Nerazzurri to return to the top Italian and European football once more.

Djorkaeff, a member of the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 winning squads with France, played with Inter between 1996 and 1999, winning the UEFA Cup in 1998 against Lazio, scoring 30 goals in 87 games.

Video: Gianluca Lia

After a positive start to the 2018-19, Inter left it to the last day of the Serie A campaign to make sure of Champions League football.

This proved costly to Luciano Spalletti who was removed from his coaching post at the expense of the former Juventus captain and coach Antonio Conte.

Asked about what he thinks about the appointment of Conte at Inter, Djorkaeff stressed the importance of having a proper ambition when hiring a winning coach like Conte.

“We will see, but I feel that they have entrusted the Inter project to Antonio Conte because he is a winner and can be the right person to propel Inter back to the top,” Djorkaeff told Times of Malta.

Meanwhile, Inter must solve the Mauro Icardi problem.

The former Nerazzurri captain is reportedly not part of Conte’s plans and is currently attracting the interest of both Juventus and Napoli.

“Whenever a new coach comes in, there is always the obligation to start a new cycle so there are always some difficult choices to be made by the new staff,” Djorkaeff said.

“The season is yet to start, so hopefully they will come to a solution as early as possible to restore stability to the environment.”