The head of the Institute of Tourism Studies has defended his role in handing a "fraudulent" government job to MP Rosianne Cutajar.

In his first comments on the issue, Pierre Fenech insisted the former Labour MP was conducting research for ITS's strategic plan before Joseph Muscat's resignation at the end of 2019 put a stop to her work.

An investigation by the Auditor General has since found the consultancy was "fraudulent", "irregular" and "in breach" of all public employment policies.

The report published last week also found that Cutajar was hired to do work she was not competent to do, there was no need for the role and there was very little evidence any work was carried out.

Pierre Fenech speaking to Daniel Ellul Video: Jonathan Borg

However, Fenech pushed back against the National Audit Office, insisting work was done.

"The work she had to do in the first five months was to conduct the research that was needed," he told Times of Malta.

"I passed to her a large number of reports and we used to meet her regularly, both myself and my assistant."

He added: "Unfortunately, in November 2019, everyone knows what happened, and the decision was to pause everything to ensure that when a new administration came in, we would decide if we would keep going as planned or change direction".

Independent MP Rosianne Cuatjar entering parliament last week. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Towards the end of 2019, Joseph Muscat was forced to resign over the fallout of the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech in connection with the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Cutajar, a backbench MP under Muscat, was then given a cabinet role under his successor, Robert Abela.

"The honourable Cutajar was appointed to parliamentary secretary, and so, unfortunately, she could not continue her work," Fenech said.

Cutajar was hired as a consultant to ITS CEO Pierre Fenech on May 2, 2019. By the time she resigned roughly eight months later, she had earned a gross income of €19,195.

Asked whether Cutajar did the work that merited her payment, Fenech said: "She (Cutajar) was the one who did the research and work, so ask her that question, and she already answered you".

'I will let the work speak for itself'- Fenech

Asked why he felt he should remain in his role after the NAO report, Fenech said his "results speak for themselves", pointing to various positive reports by the Malta Further and Higher Education (MFHEA) into the ITS.

Last week, both Prime Minister Robert Abela and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo pinned the Cutajar contract on Konrad Mizzi, who served as tourism minister at the time.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Pierre Fenech was following orders, in a reference to then-minister Konrad Mizzi. File photo: Times of Malta

Abela said Fenech had been "acting under orders"

Asked if he obeys every order from the ministry, Fenech said: "of course not".

The job first came under the spotlight when Cutajar boasted in leaked WhatsApp chats that she would "become a consultant with Pierre of ITS, and pocket another wage".

She added: "I don't care, everybody pigs out".