Neptunes starlet Jake Muscat is set to continue his playing career in Montenegro as the 17-year-old has been offered a one-year contract by PVK Jadran.

For Muscat, this will be his second spell with the Montenegro giants after he also spent the majority of the 2019-20 campaign with the club based in Herceg Novi. But his stint had to stop abruptly in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

