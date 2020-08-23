LeBron James finished with 38 points as the Los Angeles Lakers outplayed the Portland Trail Blazers at both ends of the floor Saturday for a 116-108 win in game three of their Western Conference playoff series.

James also had 12 rebounds and eight assists while Anthony Davis scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half as the Lakers grabbed a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven first-round series in the NBA’s quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

