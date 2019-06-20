Jazz is experiencing a resurgence among young people, artistic director Sandro Zerafa believes.

Mr Zerafa was speaking during the 29th edition of the Jazz Festival, which this year includes world-renowned musicians like Kenny Garrett and Jazzmeia Horn.

“The local scene is quite dynamic, and I think the Jazz Festival is partly to blame for that,” he added.

Over time, the Jazz Festival has attracted a younger audience, partly because of its ability to offer masterclasses where young people can listen and watch artists perform.

“The jam sessions give the opportunity to let the younger audiences in,” Mr Zerafa said.

“There’s always been an audience [for jazz] here, but for years it has been confined to a historic venue,” Mr Zerafa said. “Now, it’s spreading its wings and we have different venues around the island,” he added.

For Mr Zerafa, promoting young musicians through the Jazz Festival is a goal that is close to his heart.

“I am a jazz musician today because of the Malta Jazz Festival – I started off as a stagehand and here I am today wanting to give something back and this does exactly that,” Mr Zerafa said.

Over the years, the Jazz Festival has tried to attract a wider audience, Festivals Malta director Annabelle Stivala said.

“The idea was to include diverse genres within the genre to attract different audiences, not just the younger ones, but also other people who are interested in jazz,” she added.

The week-long festival has music at its heart and is accessible mainly because of the music it creates, Ms Stivala added.

The week-long festival, which ends Sunday, hosted daily free midday concerts near the Parliament building, free masterclasses at Offbeat throughout the week, and a photographic exhibition by Darrin Zammit Lupi.

