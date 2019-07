A jellyfish as big as a human being has been photographed in the English Channel.

The barrel jellyfish was spotted near Falmouth by broadcaster and biologist Lizzie Daly. She described the encounter as "breathtaking."

"I know barrel jellyfish get really big in size but I have never seen anything like it before!" she told media.

Barrel jellyfish feed on tiny plankton and their sting is too weak to hurt humans.